Another afternoon hitting the triple digits though we didn’t hang out there very long as some isolated showers pushed across the Concho Valley and cooled a lot of us to the 90s for most of our afternoon and early evening hours. Skies were mostly cloudy along with these showers. These storms started to dissipate after sunset and clouds have slightly cleared as well. We’ll see mostly clear skies through the night. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 70s again for our overnight lows.

We will see another afternoon of triple digits tomorrow as well as some late afternoon showers expected for the area again. As we go into our overnight hours we will drop to the mid 70s for our lows and skies will clear through the overnight.