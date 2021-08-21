KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday August 21st

Hot and Dry across much of Texas for this Saturday. Temperatures got in to the 90s for the Concho Valley, mostly clear skies for with some increasing mid-level altocumulus throughout the day. Tonight lows will fall back into the lower 70s and upper 60s. Some showers and storms have continued out in the Big Bend area and through the Texas Panhandle, but are not expected to move into our area.

Sunday, the quiet pattern continues with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and mostly clear skies.

High pressure will remain in place, keeping the hot and calm conditions in place for the majority of the week ahead. Towards the end of the week, we could start to see the high pressure weaken slightly, not a whole lot, but enough to allow an isolated shower develop as we approach the end of next week.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Grace made landfall in Mexico as a Category 3 Hurricane, the first major hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic Season. There is the possibility that Grace could reform or redevelop after it passes Mexico and enters the Pacific Ocean.

Hurricane Henri is poised to make landfall tomorrow along the New England coast, near the Connecticut and Long Island, NY area. Winds will Hurricane Henri are 75 MPH and is moving to the north at 18 MPH.