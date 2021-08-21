KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday August 21st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hot and Dry across much of Texas for this Saturday. Temperatures got in to the 90s for the Concho Valley, mostly clear skies for with some increasing mid-level altocumulus throughout the day. Tonight lows will fall back into the lower 70s and upper 60s. Some showers and storms have continued out in the Big Bend area and through the Texas Panhandle, but are not expected to move into our area.

Sunday, the quiet pattern continues with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and mostly clear skies.

High pressure will remain in place, keeping the hot and calm conditions in place for the majority of the week ahead. Towards the end of the week, we could start to see the high pressure weaken slightly, not a whole lot, but enough to allow an isolated shower develop as we approach the end of next week.

Tropical Update: Hurricane Grace made landfall in Mexico as a Category 3 Hurricane, the first major hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic Season. There is the possibility that Grace could reform or redevelop after it passes Mexico and enters the Pacific Ocean.

Hurricane Henri is poised to make landfall tomorrow along the New England coast, near the Connecticut and Long Island, NY area. Winds will Hurricane Henri are 75 MPH and is moving to the north at 18 MPH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

95°F Sunny Feels like 96°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

93°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

91°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eden

92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

San Angelo

94°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

93°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

91°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
69°F A clear sky. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eden

92°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.