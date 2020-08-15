KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday August 15th

Rain returns to the Concho Valley with scattered showers and storms moving into the region from the north. Rain chances will begin to drop off as we go into the overnight hours.

Scattered rain chances will continue for the weekend and to start next week, with the best rain chances for Monday afternoon. An area of low pressure will begin to develop over the region on Monday. That low moves out of the area on Tuesday taking those rain chances with it.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 90s for start of the week, but will be hover around the triple digit mark by midweek and well into next weekend.

