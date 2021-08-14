KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday August 14th

Scattered showers and storms across the northern parts of the Concho Valley. Areas like Sterling City, Robert Lee, and Coleman saw some heavy rainfall this afternoon as the daytime heating started developing those showers. The wave of instability that has allowed for these showers will slowly drift to the south, meaning the Concho Valley could see a couple days with rain chances. Afternoon highs only topped out in the mid 90s for most of the area, with lows expected to fall into the lower 70s.

Sunday, another round of showers and storms will be possible, nothing severe expected with the lack of upper level support but the slow moving nature could produce flooding concerns where storms develop. Cooler for the afternoon as most high temperatures will only get into the upper 80s.

Monday and into the week ahead, conditions will gradually begin to dry out and rain chances will begin to diminish throughout the majority of the week with temperatures creeping back up in the the upper 90s.

Friday and next weekend, another chances for some rain and cooler temperatures as weak cold front is expected to move into western Texas. The front would bring a lot of cool air behind it, but the increased cloud coverage and rain could help cool off the region.

Tropical Update: The remnants of Tropical Storms Fred are expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and into more favorable areas of development allowing it rebuild in strength. The current track still has it making land well to the east of Texas, but models have been drifting it further and further west. Tropical Storm Grace is out in the Atlantic and will be expected to take a very similar route to the one Fred just took.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.