KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday August 14th

Weather

Scattered showers and storms across the northern parts of the Concho Valley. Areas like Sterling City, Robert Lee, and Coleman saw some heavy rainfall this afternoon as the daytime heating started developing those showers. The wave of instability that has allowed for these showers will slowly drift to the south, meaning the Concho Valley could see a couple days with rain chances. Afternoon highs only topped out in the mid 90s for most of the area, with lows expected to fall into the lower 70s.

Sunday, another round of showers and storms will be possible, nothing severe expected with the lack of upper level support but the slow moving nature could produce flooding concerns where storms develop. Cooler for the afternoon as most high temperatures will only get into the upper 80s.

Monday and into the week ahead, conditions will gradually begin to dry out and rain chances will begin to diminish throughout the majority of the week with temperatures creeping back up in the the upper 90s.

Friday and next weekend, another chances for some rain and cooler temperatures as weak cold front is expected to move into western Texas. The front would bring a lot of cool air behind it, but the increased cloud coverage and rain could help cool off the region.

Tropical Update: The remnants of Tropical Storms Fred are expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico and into more favorable areas of development allowing it rebuild in strength. The current track still has it making land well to the east of Texas, but models have been drifting it further and further west. Tropical Storm Grace is out in the Atlantic and will be expected to take a very similar route to the one Fred just took.

Fair

San Angelo

72°F Fair Feels like 72°
Wind
1 mph WNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

71°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
23%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eden

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
22%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

San Angelo

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
1 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
70°F Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
