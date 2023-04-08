A little bit cloudy throughout our afternoon today. Temps rose into the mid to upper 70s for our afternoon highs and the winds have been out of the east at about 5 mph. Going into our evening tonight temps will drop to the low 50s overnight. Clouds will continue their on and off pattern through the nighttime hours. Winds overnight will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph.

Looking to our Easter Sunday forecast our temperatures will warm up into the mid to upper 70s for our afternoon highs. Skies will be mostly cloudy through much of the afternoon though they will start to clear as we get further into the day. Winds will be fairly calm and out of the east southeast around 5 mph. Through the evening our temps will drop down to the mid 50s for overnight lows. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph. Clouds will remain through the are and we will see some isolated showers across the Concho Valley.

As we start our workweek we continue some isolated showers through the area. Temps raise into the upper 70s for highs. Winds will be out of the east northeast around 5 mph. Temps fall as we head into the night, all the way to the low 50s again for our lows. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph and skies will clear out for mostly clear conditions.