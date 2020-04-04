KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday, April 4th

Closings
A bit chilly start to our weekend, with temperatures staying around the 40s and 50s for the rest of our evening. Clouds will continue to lower, eventually becoming patchy fog overnight into tomorrow morning. A bit warmer tomorrow, but mostly cloudy skies will continue to be in our area as we finish our weekend. Highs getting into the 60s and 70s. Mostly cloudy skies for the majority of next week, with highs getting back into the 80s, then a break from the clouds coming up by Friday, with another cold front dropping temperatures again for next weekend.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

