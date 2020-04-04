KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday, April 4th

Cooler due to cloudy skies and strong winds from the north. Temperatures slowly got to the 50s for most across the Concho Valley. A few showers and storms stay around for the evening in the southern counties.

Saturday cloudy skies and rain with a few storms throughout the day. Temperatures are on the cold side with 50s for highs. Sunday slowly warming back up into the 70s and rain chances diminishing. Monday warming back to the 80s and continues to get warmer throughout the week. The next cold front brings rain chances Thursday.