Pretty windy once again across the area. Winds have been out of the north northwest around 15 mph. Skies have been very sunny with few high clouds. Temps raised to the upper 70s and low 80s for our afternoon highs. As we go into the evening our temps will drop down to the mid 40s once again. Winds will be out of the north northwest at 10-15 mph and further through the evening they’ll shift out of the east southeast. Skies will remain clear overnight.

Temps rise fairly quickly for tomorrow afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 90s for most of us across the Concho Valley. Some may only reach the upper 80s. Skies will be very sunny and winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Overnight temps will drop to the mid 50s for lows. Winds will increase overnight and will be out of the south at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph and shifting out of the east southeast after midnight and decreasing to 5-10 mph. Skies will be mostly clear overnight.