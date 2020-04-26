KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday, April 25th

A bit of a breezy end to our weekend, with highs in the 80s, and winds around 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25. After Monday, we will be much warmer for Tuesday and Friday next week, with highs hitting the triple digits, which could break previous record highs for our area. For the rest of the week, highs mostly around the 90s. Plenty of dry air pushed into the area, and some stronger winds can elevate the risk of fire weather.
Standard Conservation
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!