We’ve seen some severe thunderstorms for the northern part of the Concho Valley through the past couple hours. This has brought some very strong winds as well as some large hail and this specific storm will continue to move off to the southeast. We’re seeing an increase in thunderstorms through the more central parts of the Concho Valley, with severity increasing as well. These storms will continue to invade our area through the overnight hours. Temperatures associated with these storms will quickly cool off. Overnight lows will generally reach the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Also seeing these winds drastically increase alongside these storms.

These storms will continue for our morning hours tomorrow as well and continue through our Sunday. Afternoon highs take a steep plummet and only reach the low to mid 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-20 mph. Overnight temps will drop to the mid to upper 40s for lows. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph. Showers will continue to pop up across much of the area.