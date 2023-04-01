Some continued warm temps for our afternoon today with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ve also seen some on and off cloud coverage through the Concho Valley. Going through the evening we’ll cool down to the mid to upper 50s for lows. Winds will increase out of the east southeast at 10 mph. Cloud coverage will also increase overnight.

We’ll increase our moisture content for our afternoon tomorrow. Temps raising into the upper 80s for afternoon highs. Winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph to start the day and going through our Sunday afternoon our winds shift now out of the west southwest and increase to 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Possible isolated showers through our afternoon, but very spotty. Through the overnight hours we’ll cool down into the mid 50s for our lows and winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Clouds will remain through the area overnight, but only partly cloudy conditions.

A further increase for our temps on Monday with afternoon highs reaching into the low 90s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph and skies will be mostly sunny. As we go into the evening temps only cool to the mid 60s for overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will increase out of the south southwest at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.