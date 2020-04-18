KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday, April 18th

Partly cloudy skies through the overnight hours can be expected, with lows in the 50s and 60s. Some storms can develop in the South and Southeast portions of Concho Valley tonight. Tomorrow will be more breezy, with winds coming from the West and Northwest, around 10-25 mph with gusts up to 35. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. For the rest of the week, we will have temperatures in the 80s and 90s, then next Saturday, a cool down with scattered rain showers.

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.