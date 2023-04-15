Another warm afternoon across the Concho Valley for this Saturday. Temps rose into the low to high 80s for highs. Winds have been out of the northwest. Skies have been very sunny through our afternoon. Overnight our skies will remain clear and temps will fall to the upper 40s for lows. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Another slight cool down for tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will be sunny once again and winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph. Overnight temps will be in the low 50s. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph and skies will be clear again.

Looking to Monday we see temps start an increase with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Skies gain moisture though still seeing mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph increasing to 15-20 mph through the afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph. Overnight temps drop to the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds remain breezy and out of the south at 15-20 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy.