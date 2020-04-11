KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday, April 11th

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Severe thunderstorms will continue to move through the Concho Valley through the overnight hours and into tomorrow. Expect scattered showers to move out by six tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow will reach the 80s, but we will have gusty winds, up to 30 mph gusts can be expected. Monday, we will have a significant decrease in temperatures, dropping to the upper 50s and low 60s for many of us. After Monday, we will continue to warm up as we get through the rest of the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Where to find help: an ongoing list for the Concho Valley

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.