KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday, April 11th

Severe thunderstorms will continue to move through the Concho Valley through the overnight hours and into tomorrow. Expect scattered showers to move out by six tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow will reach the 80s, but we will have gusty winds, up to 30 mph gusts can be expected. Monday, we will have a significant decrease in temperatures, dropping to the upper 50s and low 60s for many of us. After Monday, we will continue to warm up as we get through the rest of the week.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!