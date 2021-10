Rain and showers have taken a break for our afternoon. Highs with the cloudy skies got to the mid to upper 70s. Later in the evening showers roll back in to our areas. Temperatures for Saturday in the mid 60s. Rain continues into Saturday morning. This leaves the rest of the weekend dry and cool.

Next week a quiet weather pattern of cool temperatures. Winds are from the North. Highs stay in the low 80s. Overnight lows get closer to the 50s. Mostly clear skies.