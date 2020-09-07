KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, September the 7th

Labor day and the start to the week feel like normal. Highs in the upper 90s with a few clouds and lows getting to the low 70s. Tuesday highs are in the mid 90s before we start tracking a cold front. This front brings rain and cool temperatures.

Wednesday is the day for most of our rain. Some people could say 2 to 4 inches of rain. Highs are in the 70s and lows in the low 60s and a few upper 50s. The cooler air keeps our highs on the cool side for the rest of the week. In the weekend we do start to warm back up out of the 70s and into the 80s.