KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, September the 20th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A hot day and start to the week. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Tom Green and Northern Counties until 7 p.m. Temperatures got to the upper 90s for some and triple digits for the Northern half of the Concho Valley. This is all before a cold front that starts moving across our area on Tuesday.

Winds are windy getting to 15 to 20 miles per hour from the North. Temperatures cool down to the low 80s. Overnight lows are in the low 50s. This is a big difference between Monday and Tuesday. The end of the week we arm up into the upper 80s. This is just at average for the end of September.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

94°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

97°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
67°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

91°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

91°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eden

93°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

San Angelo

94°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Robert Lee

97°F Sunny Feels like 97°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
67°F Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
11 mph WSW
Precip
43%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eldorado

91°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

91°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Eden

93°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News