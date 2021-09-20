KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, September the 20th

A hot day and start to the week. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Tom Green and Northern Counties until 7 p.m. Temperatures got to the upper 90s for some and triple digits for the Northern half of the Concho Valley. This is all before a cold front that starts moving across our area on Tuesday.

Winds are windy getting to 15 to 20 miles per hour from the North. Temperatures cool down to the low 80s. Overnight lows are in the low 50s. This is a big difference between Monday and Tuesday. The end of the week we arm up into the upper 80s. This is just at average for the end of September.