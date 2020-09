A quite weather pattern for this week. Highs are in the mid 80s and lows in mid 60s. A few rain chances move closer to the Concho Valley Wednesday. A few stray showers could pop up in the Eastern part of our area. Thursday chances are slightly better for rain chances. Late in the day a few showers will be isolated and pop up.

The weekend is dry and sunny. Highs get into the upper 80s with a few places seeing low 90s.