A nice start to the week with mostly clear skies. Temperatures got to the low 90s for Monday. Winds were from the South East 5 to 10 miles per hour. Overnight lows get to the mid 60s. A few scattered clouds roll in due to Tropical Storm Nicholas. This brings isolated showers on Wednesday. Temperatures stay average with low 90s and clear skies.

End of the week and the weekend a slight warm up into mid 90s due to upper atmosphere bringing in warm air. Next week we go back to low 90s.