A couple of thunderstorms across the northern parts of the Concho Valley. Some of those storms have been able reach severe levels will large hail and strong winds associated with the storms. Those storms have been drifting off to the south and will begin to weaken past sunset. Temperatures will cool back down into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Rain chances will continue to decrease throughout the week with another chances of isolated showers and storms for Tuesday as well. Those rain chances continue to decrease going into the weekend. Afternoon highs will remain slightly above average going through the next several days with temperatures reaching into the mid 90s.

The quiet weather pattern continues into the weekend with the next chances of cooler temperatures and rain will be early next week, but even those chances will stay low.