For our Labor Day we had another afternoon full of triple digits across the area. Above average temps remained in the forecast and we rose all the way to 100 degrees here in San Angelo. Skies have been sunny with very few clouds into the Concho Valley. Winds have been out of the south around 15 mph and we saw some gusty conditions as well across the area. With these increased winds we have several red flag warnings across our area. As we go into the evening our winds will remain out of the south at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 and 30 mph are possible. Temps will cool down to the 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear through the overnight hours.

Looking ahead to our Tuesday afternoon we will continue our triple digits across the area. Skies will be sunny though we could see an increase in cloud coverage through the later hours of our afternoon. We have a chance at seeing some very isolated showers through the area. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Evening temps will drop down to the 70s again. Skies will be mostly clear. Winds overnight will be out of the south around 10 mph.