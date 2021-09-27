KLST Evening Forecast: Monday September 27th

Isolated showers and storms moving into parts of the Concho Valley. As the upper level low to the west continues to move into our area, expect rain chances to increase throughout the week. Temperatures did get into the upper 80s for most of the area. Tonight lows will fall into the low 60s, but the increase moisture from the southeast could make the overnight lows a bit warmer than what they have been.

Tuesday, instability from the west merges with increase moisture from the east and those two converge right along the Concho Valley / Highway 277 region. Some storms will begin to develop in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Storms could become strong to severe at time with large hail and strong winds being the greatest concerns.

Wednesday will see a slight break, rain chances will be around 30% and the upper level will be out of place. This will help to cut down on the severe risk for Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday, the rain chances become more widespread across the state of Texas, and assisted with cooler air moving in from the northwest.

The area will begin to dry out going into the weekend and into next week with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.