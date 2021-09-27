KLST Evening Forecast: Monday September 27th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Isolated showers and storms moving into parts of the Concho Valley. As the upper level low to the west continues to move into our area, expect rain chances to increase throughout the week. Temperatures did get into the upper 80s for most of the area. Tonight lows will fall into the low 60s, but the increase moisture from the southeast could make the overnight lows a bit warmer than what they have been.

Tuesday, instability from the west merges with increase moisture from the east and those two converge right along the Concho Valley / Highway 277 region. Some storms will begin to develop in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Storms could become strong to severe at time with large hail and strong winds being the greatest concerns.

Wednesday will see a slight break, rain chances will be around 30% and the upper level will be out of place. This will help to cut down on the severe risk for Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday, the rain chances become more widespread across the state of Texas, and assisted with cooler air moving in from the northwest.

The area will begin to dry out going into the weekend and into next week with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Robert Lee

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Mertzon

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

75°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Robert Lee

71°F Fair Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

75°F Fair Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Mertzon

74°F Fair Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

76°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News