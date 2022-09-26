Clear skies and cooler temperatures across the Concho Valley with afternoon highs reaching up into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Evening and overnight, temperatures will cool back down into the upper 50s and lower 60s throughout the area. Last night, the cold front moved through the area dropping temperatures a bit closer to average and drying out the state.

High pressure rebuilds over the central United States, keeping skies mostly clear for the majority of the workweek. Afternoon highs will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the next several days.

No rain in the immediate forecast, as the area slowly watches those drought conditions creep back up into the extreme and exceptional categories.

Hurricane Ian has strengthen up to Category 2 with winds of 100 MPH and is expected to continue to increase in intensity as the storm moves into more favorable conditions in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Sea Surface Temperatures will continue to fuel the storm as it moves northward along the western coast of Florida.