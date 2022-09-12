Near normal temperatures across the Concho Valley as high pressure rebuild to the west of the State. Some afternoon clouds are helping to keep temperatures a bit cooler. Tonight, overnight lows will slide back down into the lower to mid 60s for the area.

The forecast period stays rather uneventful thanks to the high pressure, temperatures increase slightly heading into the rest of the week, temperatures increase a few degrees as the cloud coverage decreases. Winds increase slightly for Wednesday and Thursday with some breezy conditions expected during the afternoon hours.

That pattern carries on through the week and into the weekend, and will likely persist into next week as most of the nations will remain drier and warmer than average.