A quite days that won’t feel like fall this week. Highs get to the low 90s and lows in the mid 50s. A few high level clouds on Friday break up the mostly sunny days. This is from Tropical Storm Delta as it makes landfall along Louisiana coast line.

An upper atmosphere ridge builds over the South East. This set up brings even warmer temperatures for the weekend. Highs are going to feel summer like with mid 90s for highs. A cold front does bring back fall Monday.