A quiet week coming up for the Concho Valley. Temperatures are average for the beginning with mid 80s. Thursday we start to see a warm up. Warm air comes in from the South West. This will bring our highs into the low 90s. Overnight lows are warmer with low 60s.

Looking ahead, another low pressure and cold front start moving across the United States early next week. If this system moves far enough South it could bring another cool down to the Concho Valley.