KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, October the 26th

A cold day with temperatures that stayed in the 30s. Overnight our temperatures drop to below freezing. Northern counties are going to see a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice. This will last through the morning before we slowly get above freezing. Highs for Tuesday stay in the upper 30s. The next round of rain is early Wednesday. Most temperatures stay close but above the freezing point with most having rain but a few northern counties getting another round of wintry mix.

After this cold start to the week we slowly warm up. Temperatures will below average with low 60s for the end of the week. The weekend 70s come back for highs making a nice weekend for trick or treating.

