KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, October the 25th

A warm start this week with the record of 91 being broken. Highs got to the low 90s. Another warm day Tuesday with 90s. Winds are picking up to 15 to 20 miles per hour. This is ahead of a strong front. Overnight Tuesday the front brings strong to possible severe thunderstorms. Tuesday late to Wednesday morning some threats are strong winds and hail with these storms.

After the front temperatures cool off. Mid 70s for highs and overnight lows in the mid 40s. A few windy days are possible with 10 to 15 miles per hour winds from the North.