KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, October the 25th

A warm start this week with the record of 91 being broken. Highs got to the low 90s. Another warm day Tuesday with 90s. Winds are picking up to 15 to 20 miles per hour. This is ahead of a strong front. Overnight Tuesday the front brings strong to possible severe thunderstorms. Tuesday late to Wednesday morning some threats are strong winds and hail with these storms.

After the front temperatures cool off. Mid 70s for highs and overnight lows in the mid 40s. A few windy days are possible with 10 to 15 miles per hour winds from the North.

Sunny

San Angelo

88°F Sunny Feels like 88°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Generally clear. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

87°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
66°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
29%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
67°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

