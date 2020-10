A cold front splits the Concho Valley. With cool temperatures of upper 60s and a few low 70s. Southern part of the Concho Valley seeing 80s for highs. A warm front brings low 60s and upper 80s for the rest of the week.

Another cold front moves into the area on Friday. This brings our highs back down to the 70s. Sunday a quick warm up with highs getting back to mid 80s. A quick cold front on Monday brings back 70s for next week.