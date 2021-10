A cool start to the week. Highs got to the mid 70s. A few clouds stuck around through the day and evening. Temperatures gradually warm throughout this week. Mid 80s for highs during the week. Overnight lows get down to the mid 50s.

A weak cold front does change up our weather pattern on Thursday. It brings isolated showers late on Thursday. Temperatures stay the same with mid 80s. Winds start to come from the south west, bringing warm air to the Concho Valley.