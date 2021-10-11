KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, October the 11th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A slight cool down for the start of the week. The start of the day was upper 40s and warmed up to mid 80s. Tuesday even warmer temperatures are expected into the low 90s. A few isolated storms could pop up ahead of the front on Wednesday. The warm air gives the area some instability and bring strong storms.

Wednesday the cold front brings rain and cloudy skies. The large amount of rainfall is expected later in the day. Hurricane Pamela in the Pacific cuts across Mexico and keeps moisture in our area Wednesday and Thursday. With the combination of the front and the hurricane, we could see a good amount of rainfall. Temperatures cool in the low 80s for the rest of the week until Friday.

Friday we get a push of cool air and another cold front. This front is dry but on the cooler side. The weekend highs are shaping up to be in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SE
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
62°F A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eldorado

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
65°F A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

82°F Sunny Feels like 82°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F A few passing clouds. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph SE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News