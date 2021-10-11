KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, October the 11th

A slight cool down for the start of the week. The start of the day was upper 40s and warmed up to mid 80s. Tuesday even warmer temperatures are expected into the low 90s. A few isolated storms could pop up ahead of the front on Wednesday. The warm air gives the area some instability and bring strong storms.

Wednesday the cold front brings rain and cloudy skies. The large amount of rainfall is expected later in the day. Hurricane Pamela in the Pacific cuts across Mexico and keeps moisture in our area Wednesday and Thursday. With the combination of the front and the hurricane, we could see a good amount of rainfall. Temperatures cool in the low 80s for the rest of the week until Friday.

Friday we get a push of cool air and another cold front. This front is dry but on the cooler side. The weekend highs are shaping up to be in the 70s.