The quiet conditions continue for the Concho Valley, temperatures last night fell into the low 50s and even some upper 40s for the first time since April that we have been in the 40s. This afternoon, temperatures warmed up into the mid and lower 80s across most of the region. A few mid and high level clouds have move into the area from the south. Tonight, lows will cool back down into the 50s for most of the area.

The week ahead, will stay fairly tranquil, slightly increasing some of the cloud coverage from the southwest as some moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Orlene in Mexico. Temperatures will stay pretty close to average for the beginning of October.

Next week, could start to spell as change in the pattern as rain chances increase slightly for the region.