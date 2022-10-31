Halloween Forecast for the spooky evening will see temperatures in the low 70s and cooling down back down into the mid and lower 60s through the evening.

Cloudy conditions continue across the area with temperatures only reaching up into lower and mid 70s for highs. Tonight lows will slide back down into the lower 50s with some isolated showers possible along the southern parts of the Concho Valley, along Interstate 10. Most of the region will stay dry with the rain throughout southern Texas, but the cloud coverage will continue to persist.

Slight breaks in the cloud coverage as we continue through the workweek. Later in the week, For Thursday and Friday winds and rain chances will begin to increase with our next weather system will be moving into West Texas. Timing on exactly when the best rain chances will become better as the week progresses.

With October nearly in the books, the month summary ended pretty close to normal throughout the month. Temperatures were only 0.2 degrees above average and rain totals were just 0.05 short of normal.