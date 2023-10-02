We had a slight cool down here in San Angelo, reaching an afternoon high of 88 degrees so far. This is still above average however. Skies have been mostly cloudy throughout our Monday. Winds have been out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. As we go into our evening we will see our temps cool to the lower 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the night, and winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.

As we look to our Tuesday we will see our afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s for our afternoon highs. Skies will be mostly cloudy and we will see some showers starting into our later afternoon hours. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. As we transition to the evening we will continue our showers across the area. Skies remain mostly cloudy. Temps will cool into the south southeast around 10 mph. Winds will be out of the south southeast and remain around 10 mph.