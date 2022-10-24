A second band of showers and storms is moving through the Concho Valley this evening. Storms will be quick moving so rain totals will likely stay on the lower end. Temperatures reached into the upper 70s and lower 80s ahead of the cold front that will continue to move eastward into the region.

Wind Advisory is in effect for the majority of the Concho Valley from 5PM Monday until 7AM Tuesday as strong winds associated with our cold front. Temperatures overnight will drop down into the 40s with some cooler temperatures expected for Tuesday.

Late Thursday, a second low pressure system and cold front will move through the area as another shot for some rain and colder temperatures. That will push out of the area early on Friday allowing for drier conditions going into weekend and just in time for Halloween.