Cooler temperatures across the Concho Valley with some lingering rain showers and storms throughout the region. Rain chances will continue to decrease throughout the evening and overnight hours as the cold front pushes further to the south. Temperatures this evening will begin to drop even further than last night as skies start to clear out. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s for the area.

Tuesday the cool temperatures persist with afternoon highs in the 60s and lows falling back into the 40s with some locations possible dipping into the upper 30s.

The rest of the workweek, temperatures will slowly warm back up into the 70s and mid 80s towards the weekend with mostly clear skies expected.

This weekend, winds will increase from the south with some gusty conditions expected during the afternoon hours, all of this pre-frontal warming ahead of the next cold front expected to move into the region early next week.