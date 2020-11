A warm day before an overnight cold front. Highs today got to upper 70s with a few areas in the low 80s. Slight rain chances overnight in the northern part of the Concho Valley bringing light showers. The cold front brings highs into the low 70s. It warms back up to the for the middle of the week.

End of the week brings some rain chances for the Concho Valley. This will be light and scattered showers late Friday and early Saturday. This front keeps highs in the mid 70s.