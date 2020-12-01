KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, November the 30th

A chilly start to the week with temperatures starting out in the 20s. Highs got to the low 50s with clear skies. Another round of overnight lows get down into the 20s. Tuesday a warm day compared to the rest of the week. Highs get into the low 60s with winds from south bringing warmer air. A cold front comes back across the Concho Valley Wednesday. Highs get back to the low 50s and lows in the 20s.

Thursday is the coldest day as an upper level low brings cold air across the state. Highs for the area get into the upper 40s. This low slowly moves east brings a nice warm up for the weekend. Highs get back to the low 60s.