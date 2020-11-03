KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, November the 2nd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A pattern of warm afternoons and cool evenings. Highs are in the upper 70s with a few areas getting a low 80s. Lows are in the upper 40s and a few areas seeing low 50s. The only difference in our pattern is a dry line that moves into the state. This will bring a few clouds to the Concho Valley.

Election day starts out cool in the low 40s. The afternoon temperatures get into the low 70s. Highs for Election day are in the upper 70s. Once the sunsets in temperatures will cool down to the upper 60s.

Next week a cold front does slowly move into the state. Models show it staying in the northern part of the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.