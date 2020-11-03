KLST Evening Forecast: Monday, November the 2nd

A pattern of warm afternoons and cool evenings. Highs are in the upper 70s with a few areas getting a low 80s. Lows are in the upper 40s and a few areas seeing low 50s. The only difference in our pattern is a dry line that moves into the state. This will bring a few clouds to the Concho Valley.

Election day starts out cool in the low 40s. The afternoon temperatures get into the low 70s. Highs for Election day are in the upper 70s. Once the sunsets in temperatures will cool down to the upper 60s.

Next week a cold front does slowly move into the state. Models show it staying in the northern part of the state.