A cool start to the week with highs in the low 70s. Overnight lows cool down into the 50s as we see warmer air coming back for Tuesday. Highs are in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. Early on Wednesday a cold front brings highs back down to the low 70s. This cool down is followed a slight warm up on Thursday bringing back upper 70s.

Another front brings a blast of cold air on Friday with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s.