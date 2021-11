A cool start to the day with mostly cloudy skies. The first week of November is going to be on the cold side. A front that is stalled just over our area. Northern counties are cooler with low 70s. Southern counties are in the low 80s. The front slowly inches south through the week. Tuesday late rain chances and mid 60s. Wednesday overcast and rain makes it a cool day. Highs are in the upper 50s. It stays this cool for the end of the week.

The weekend temperatures warm back up to the mid 70s.