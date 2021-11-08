KLST Evening Forecast: Monday November 8th

Some upper level clouds and breezy winds from the south for area. Temperatures warmed up into the upper 70s for the Concho Valley. Tonight, upper level clouds will continue to increase throughout the evening and overnight hours with lows staying a bit warmer in the 50s.

Tuesday will start out cloudy but as the morning and afternoon progress clouds will begin to clear out and temperatures will reach up into the mid 70s for highs.

Wednesday, breezy conditions will continue ahead of cold front arriving late on Wednesday and into the early morning on Thursday. Most of the Concho Valley will stay dry but the chance for an isolated shower or storm will be possible in the northeastern parts. Places like Coleman and Brady could hear a passing rumble of thunder.

Veteran’s Day, much cooler as temperatures will fall about 10 degree following the cold front. Upper 60s and lower 70s will linger for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

