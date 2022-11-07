Warmer across the Concho Valley as temperatures this afternoon reached up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. The morning started with cloudy skies but started breaking up towards the lunch hour as temperatures increased. A few isolated showers and storms have developed in the eastern parts of the Concho Valley, but most of the area will stay dry through the evening hours.

Election Day, as people head out to the polls to cast ballot, temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s for afternoon highs. Cloudy conditions to start the morning but will see more breaks in the clouds towards the afternoon and evening hours.

Next cold front is set to arrive in Texas late Thursday, while the front will not see the widespread rain, it will drop those temperatures nearly 15-20 degrees in some locations. Those drops could see some locations flirting with the freezing mark for the weekend, as overnight lows drop down into the mid 30s for Friday and Saturday.