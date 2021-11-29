KLST Evening Forecast: Monday November 29th

Quiet weather across the Concho Valley with highs in the upper 70s. Clear skies and southwesterly winds allowing for temperatures to climb up well above average and this pattern will remain in place for the next several days. overnight lows will dip into the mid 40s with clear skies as well.

High pressure and upper level ridging will lock the area into a similar pattern for the majority of the week, and slight cool down is expected to arrive late on Friday, but the cold front will only be bringing cooler air and some cloud coverage.

This weekend temperatures will come a bit closer to the average for this time of year with afternoon highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 30s.

Clear

San Angelo

57°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

61°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

55°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

56°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

57°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
49°F A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

