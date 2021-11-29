KLST Evening Forecast: Monday November 29th

Quiet weather across the Concho Valley with highs in the upper 70s. Clear skies and southwesterly winds allowing for temperatures to climb up well above average and this pattern will remain in place for the next several days. overnight lows will dip into the mid 40s with clear skies as well.

High pressure and upper level ridging will lock the area into a similar pattern for the majority of the week, and slight cool down is expected to arrive late on Friday, but the cold front will only be bringing cooler air and some cloud coverage.

This weekend temperatures will come a bit closer to the average for this time of year with afternoon highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 30s.