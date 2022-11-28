A beautiful sunny day to start our workweek off. Slightly windy as you head outdoors with breezes out of the south southwest around 15 mph, and gusty conditions with gusts up to 25 mph. Temps increased as we went about our afternoon as we saw 60s for the majority of today with some counties receiving highs in the upper 60s and some warming up past the 60s seeing highs in the lower 70s. Windy conditions will persist as we go past sunset still out of the south southwest and at 10-15 mph. Temps don’t decrease tonight as much as we have been seeing lately, as we will see overnight lows in the low 50s for tonight. Our cloud coverage will start to increase as we go into the nighttime as well.

Our Tuesday’s temps will start similar to what we saw today, with temps increasing once again, but surpassing what we saw Monday as we will reach highs in the high 70s across much of the Concho Valley. We will start our day off with mostly cloudy skies though these clouds will gradually decrease as we go into our evening hours making for a clear night. Winds shift out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. As we go past sunset our winds will shift again, now out of the west southwest at 5-15 mph, and shifting again out of the north northeast after midnight. Cooler temps blowing in as well as a cold front makes its arrival to the area, seeing lows back to the lower 30s.

Wednesday we will see some cooler temps across the Concho valley as our afternoon temps drop due to the cold front making it’s arrival the night prior to. Temps will max out in the low 50s, and begin to drop as we go throughout the day seeing those cooler temps in our afternoon. It will be sunny outdoors though we won’t allow the sunlight to really heat us up. Winds start to calm down a tad, as we see winds around 10 mph out of the north northeast for our afternoon. As we go into our nighttime our temps drop down to the low 30s for our lows, possibly reaching below freezing again so once again be mindful of the precautions you may need to take. Winds shift as we go past our evening now out of the east at 5-10 mph, and we see some clouds start to roll into the area for some partly cloudy skies.