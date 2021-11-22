KLST Evening Forecast: Monday November 22nd

Cold to start off the day as temperatures fell into the low 30s this morning for a couple of hours. Skies start to clear up with temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon. Some upper level clouds continue to pass through the area. Tonight another cold evening in store as temperatures will once again fall into the mid 30s for lows.

Tuesday, warmer and breezy with southerly winds gusting up to 25 MPH during the afternoon. Clouds coverage will also increase as the afternoon progresses. The same pattern repeats for Wednesday night ahead of a cold front.

Late Wednesday night and into Thanksgiving morning a cold front will arrive in region, which could develop some isolated showers and storms for the Concho Valley. Better rain chances will be towards to the southeast in areas with greater moisture, but the cold front will move out of the area and drier conditions return for the afternoon on Thanksgiving. Afternoon highs will be much cooler, only getting up into the 50s.

Conditions will then warm back up into the 60s for Friday and into the weekend.