KLST Evening Forecast: Monday November 22nd

Cold to start off the day as temperatures fell into the low 30s this morning for a couple of hours. Skies start to clear up with temperatures climbing into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon. Some upper level clouds continue to pass through the area. Tonight another cold evening in store as temperatures will once again fall into the mid 30s for lows.

Tuesday, warmer and breezy with southerly winds gusting up to 25 MPH during the afternoon. Clouds coverage will also increase as the afternoon progresses. The same pattern repeats for Wednesday night ahead of a cold front.

Late Wednesday night and into Thanksgiving morning a cold front will arrive in region, which could develop some isolated showers and storms for the Concho Valley. Better rain chances will be towards to the southeast in areas with greater moisture, but the cold front will move out of the area and drier conditions return for the afternoon on Thanksgiving. Afternoon highs will be much cooler, only getting up into the 50s.

Conditions will then warm back up into the 60s for Friday and into the weekend.

Clear

San Angelo

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

50°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

48°F Fair Feels like 48°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

50°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

43°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

