KLST Evening Forecast: Monday November 15th

Record Breaking heat across the Concho Valley with another round of record breaking temperatures expected tomorrow. San Angelo hit a high of 86 degrees, breaking the old record of 85 degree set back in 2016. Some upper level cirrus clouds could be moving through the region, but otherwise the quiet pattern will continue for the next several days.

The record high for Tuesday is 84 degrees with a forecasted high of 85 degrees in San Angelo. So the area could see back-to-back broken records.

Wednesday will be warm, but a cold front will begin to move into the area bringing some much cooler air into the area. There won’t be a lot rain with this cold front but any showers that could develop in the eastern parts of the Concho Valley.

This weekend, temperatures will slowly bounce back into the 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Clear

San Angelo

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

60°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

62°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

62°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

