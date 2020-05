The beginning of the week feeling like summer with a high of 106. The dry line could bring one or two storms across our area during the heat of the day. Tuesday a cold front gives us a relief from the hot temperatures. Highs get down to the mid 80s. A quick warm up on Thursday before another cold front Friday.

This cold front brings even cooler temperatures. Low 80s and a few 70s will be our highs. The weekend will be cool with plenty of sunshine.